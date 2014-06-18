Gangs of Fur

About the movie

The Path of the Sun is a documentary film about shamanism, ancient wisdom and the powerful healing offered by the medicinal plant ayahuasca. The film attempts to answer the question “what value does shamanism and ayahuasca offer the global community in the 21st century?” Indigenous cultures understand their existence from a unique perspective. Their knowledge and belief systems are guided by experience and observation handed down orally over the ages. Many cultures also learn from and heal with. Their shaman ingest hallucinogenic amazonian plants such as ayahuasca, which allow them to travel into the spirit world in order to learn, grow, and heal. The Path of the Sun seeks to answer questions about our existence, spirituality, psychology, personal development and healing through the mystical practices and knowledge of two mystical and shamanic cultures: the Q’ero of the high Andes of Peru and the curanderos and ayahuasqueros of the Peruvian Amazon.