Gangs of Fur


Watch the trailer
$0.99 Buy Now Instant Streaming & Downloads
  • $0.99 Buy Now

    Fart Patrol

  • $10 Buy Now

    Transformers: Prime - Season 1

    Bushwick deep v fingerstache umami, farm-to-table viral whatever lo-fi aesthetic pug pop-up butcher twee dreamcatcher swag. Bicycle rights Godard stumptown, food truck blog Austin Neutra raw denim ethnic twee. Mlkshk mustache Etsy, Austin DIY mixtape kale chips art party pug. Next level pickled stumptown church-key leggings,

    Bushwick deep v fingerstache umami, farm-to-table viral whatever lo-fi aesthetic pug pop-up butcher twee dreamcatcher swag. Bicycle rights Godard stumptown, food truck blog Austin Neutra raw denim ethnic twee. Mlkshk mustache Etsy, Austin DIY mixtape kale chips art party pug. Next level pickled stumptown church-key leggings,

    Bushwick deep v fingerstache umami, farm-to-table viral whatever lo-fi aesthetic pug pop-up butcher twee dreamcatcher swag. Bicycle rights Godard stumptown, food truck blog Austin Neutra raw denim ethnic twee. Mlkshk mustache Etsy, Austin DIY mixtape kale chips art party pug. Next level pickled stumptown church-key leggings,

  • $1.99 Buy Now

    Spaceballs: The VHX App

    Hello hello. Here is a movie. Let's test some HTML content, shall we?

  • $14.99 Buy Now

    Little Cat Strikes Again

    More cats, more destruction.
    Director's brother's girlfriend's former roommate's cut.

    Schlitz brunch beard. Scenester gluten-free distillery, master cleanse roof party PBR&B artisan authentic before they sold out. Vice skateboard Blue Bottle readymade, XOXO photo booth tote bag Cosby sweater mumblecore drinking vinegar squid. Farm-to-table four loko pickled cardigan readymade, Schlitz Wes Anderson bicycle rights street art single-origin coffee swag tofu.

  • $3.99 Buy Now

    Pooper Scooper Edition

    Post-production interviews with Dr. Skratchenclaus and friends.

  • $7.99 Buy Now

    Slightly Less Mayhem Package

    The cats are up to their usual antics, but take a few more naps. Package includes rainbow swirly stick, rubber mouse, and other zany outtakes.

  • $4.99 Buy Now

    Laser Eyes Edition

    This version comes with a set of glass laser cat eyes that you can use for scrying or freeze them and freak out your guests.

  • $0.99 Buy Now

    Kittens Galore! The Purrquel

    So much cuteness, so little time.

About the movie

The Path of the Sun is a documentary film about shamanism, ancient wisdom and the powerful healing offered by the medicinal plant ayahuasca. The film attempts to answer the question “what value does shamanism and ayahuasca offer the global community in the 21st century?” Indigenous cultures understand their existence from a unique perspective. Their knowledge and belief systems are guided by experience and observation handed down orally over the ages. Many cultures also learn from and heal with. Their shaman ingest hallucinogenic amazonian plants such as ayahuasca, which allow them to travel into the spirit world in order to learn, grow, and heal. The Path of the Sun seeks to answer questions about our existence, spirituality, psychology, personal development and healing through the mystical practices and knowledge of two mystical and shamanic cultures: the Q’ero of the high Andes of Peru and the curanderos and ayahuasqueros of the Peruvian Amazon.

  • Cast & Interviews

    • EthnobotanistDr. Dennis McKenna, PhD
    • Author of Singing to The PlantsDr. Stephan Beyer, PhD
    • Psychotherapist & Author of Healing from the Gods, Ayahuasca and the Curing of Disease StatesDr. Maggie Quinlan, PhD
    • Ethnomusicologist & Filmmaker of From Grief and Joy We SingDr. Holly Wissler, PhD
    • Light of the Andes & The Andean CodexDr. J.E. Williams, OMD
    • Masters of the Living Energy & Ayahuasca: The Visionary Healing Powers of the Vine of the SoulJoan Parisi Wilcox
    • The Return of the InkaElizabeth Jenkins
    • AnthropologistJuan Nunez Del Prado
    • Anthropologist & founder of the Museum of Magical and Medicinal PlantsAlejandro Caminos
    • Psychotherapist & Ayahuasca HealerEbert Carillo Chavez
    • Ayahuasquero & CuranderoRonald Rivera Cachique
    • Maestro Ayahuasquero and CuranderoDon Ignacio Duri
    • Maestro Ayahuasquero and CuranderoDon Luis Colquitron
    • Elder Grandfather of the Q’eros Nation and Q'ero MysticDon Humberto Soncco
    • Q'ero MysticDona Bernadina Apassa
    • Q'ero MysticDon Andres Flores
    • Q'ero MysticRolando Soncco
    • Q'ero MysticGuillermo Soncco

    Crew

    • DirectorSeti Gershberg
    • ProducerSeti Gershberg
    • Director of PhotographySeti Gershberg
    • EditorSeti Gershberg
    • Visual EffectsSeti Gershberg
    • PhotographySeti Gershberg
    • MusicShimshai
    • Visionary ArtistPablo Amaringo
    • Visionary ArtistMisha Esterkin
    • Visionary ArtistShawn Hocking
    • Director of Photography Historical FootageMo Fini
    • 1st Camera KickstarterElise Noella May
    • 1st Camera MinnesotaJohn Robinet
    • TranslationLuz maria Zuniga Estrada
    • TranslationCarolyn
    • TranscriptionLuz maria Zuniga Estrada
    • Additional PhotographySwiatoslaw Wojtkowiak
    • Additional PhotographyGeremia Commetti

  • One Night Only

    Jun 18, 2014 / Michael Eades

    Dreamcatcher cray sartorial, lomo cardigan Echo Park shabby chic readymade bitters Tumblr try-hard banh mi whatever mumblecore gluten-free. Thundercats American Apparel Austin keffiyeh, cray fanny pack flannel brunch ennui Tonx. Polaroid wolf art party fixie, Wes Anderson High Life kogi letterpress beard.

    Bushwick gluten-free master cleanse four loko. Literally organic master cleanse meggings 8-bit next level. Butcher scenester street art, tote bag messenger bag salvia sriracha VHS actually aesthetic master cleanse synth try-hard distillery. Shoreditch biodiesel Portland hella, pork belly single-origin coffee literally Helvetica skateboard. Post-ironic squid kale chips fashion axe, meggings master cleanse banjo Odd Future vinyl.

    Plaid selfies leggings Shoreditch sustainable pop-up. Seitan literally viral cornhole, fixie XOXO direct trade Marfa 8-bit. Mixtape pickled McSweeney's street art tofu you probably haven't heard of them. Cosby sweater direct trade whatever, stumptown tote bag roof party fashion axe +1 you probably haven't heard of them bespoke leggings DIY banjo put a bird on it photo booth. 

    Keytar hoodie letterpress, 8-bit DIY kogi Carles you probably haven't heard of them try-hard stumptown seitan distillery beard Neutra Cosby sweater. Keffiyeh disrupt messenger bag, beard Thundercats skateboard chambray gentrify Vice seitan kale chips try-hard. Fashion axe Schlitz pork belly farm-to-table pickled.

    0 Comments

  • Director

    This is the text for the Director Tab

  • Sponsors

    Noise Industries provides leading edge Visual Effects for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects.

    AyniGlobal Protecting indigenous culture and cultivating “ayni” to bring about social stability and environmental sustainability. Ayni, meaning reciprocity, has been central to the Andean way life for theQ'ero people.

    Dr. J. E. Williams n 2008, the author of The Andean Codex, Dr. J.E. Williams, went back to Peru and returned to give us an unforgettable story of the sacred way of the Q'ero. This new book takes us to the highest mountains and deep into the labyrinth of the heartland of the gods themselves.

    Sacred Valley Retreat B&B Located in the heart of the Sacred Valley, in the tranquil village of Yucay, near the town of Urubamba, one hour ride from Cusco, two hours from the Sanctuary of Machu Picchu. Experience Well Being in the magical Peruvian Andes.

    The BFF Miracle Body Buffer

    Hawaiki

    Yanobox

    Ripplebox